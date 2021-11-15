Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,115 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.