Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,175,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,814,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

