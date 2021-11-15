Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE FIGS opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

