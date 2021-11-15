Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 694 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPM opened at $166.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $493.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

