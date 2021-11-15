Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

