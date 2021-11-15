Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after buying an additional 377,345 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

