Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $10.71 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.11 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

