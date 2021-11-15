Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $5.29 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,823,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.87 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

