Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $8.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,808 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $339.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

