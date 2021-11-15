Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $109.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

