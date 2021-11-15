Curio Governance (CGT) Price Hits $0.19

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $49,878.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00222392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,006,784 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

