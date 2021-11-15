Curis, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Curis in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRIS. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

CRIS opened at $5.86 on Monday. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

