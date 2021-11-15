Curve DAO Token Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $4.02 or 0.00006264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $158.54 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00221474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00086704 BTC.

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

