Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.00% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $38,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.9% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,286,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 353,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 199,647 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 245.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

