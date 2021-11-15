CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $38.28 million and approximately $1.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00146586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.00488282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017261 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00073607 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,003,614 coins and its circulating supply is 150,003,614 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

