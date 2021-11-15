Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $439.69 or 0.00680148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $747,056.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004362 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00283286 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008360 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,725 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

