CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.41 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

