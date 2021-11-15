CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $304.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.