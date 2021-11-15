CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CONE. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.
Shares of CONE traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,765,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,795. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
