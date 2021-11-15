CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CONE. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of CONE traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,765,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,795. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

