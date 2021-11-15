CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. 17,765,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.