CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. 1,185,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,820. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 511,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CyrusOne by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,326,000 after buying an additional 391,051 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
