CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. 1,185,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,820. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 511,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CyrusOne by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,326,000 after buying an additional 391,051 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

