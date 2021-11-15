CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 280,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 916,820 shares.The stock last traded at $89.05 and had previously closed at $85.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

