DA Davidson Raises Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $63.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,172. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

