DA Davidson Weighs in on Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 2,807,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 440,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

