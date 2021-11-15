Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.45 billion and $713.15 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00221872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00085211 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

