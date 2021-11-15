Dale B. Wolf Acquires 3,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EHTH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. 782,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

