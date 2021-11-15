Dale B. Wolf Acquires 3,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EHTH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. 782,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $93.19.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.