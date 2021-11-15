Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $304.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

