Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $304.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.62. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

