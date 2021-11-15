Danone (DANOY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY):

11/8/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

11/1/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/29/2021 – Danone had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/20/2021 – Danone had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/11/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2021 – Danone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.15 on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

