Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 26,100.0% in October

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 26,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.83. 8,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

