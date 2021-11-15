Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $150.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

