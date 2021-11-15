Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $379.67 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Dash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $208.11 or 0.00340560 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $379.67 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,431,832 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

