Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Up 27,800.0% in October

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 27,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TTMZF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,047. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -3.11. Datable Technology has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone.

