Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $429,601.03

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $429,601.03 and approximately $15,298.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00426480 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $703.99 or 0.01153094 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,572,443 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

