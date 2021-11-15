Datamine FLUX Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $552,959.58 and $15,058.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00068218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00094212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,490.91 or 1.00848702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.52 or 0.07059662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 801,209 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

