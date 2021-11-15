Datum Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $865,283.21 and approximately $12,662.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.