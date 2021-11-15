DDKoin Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $681,272.79 and $8,689.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

