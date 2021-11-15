DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,172.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $353,442.87 and $4,172.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00221872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

