Decentral Games Price Hits $472.85 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $163.93 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $472.85 or 0.00760488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.25 or 0.99766222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.79 or 0.07021596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.