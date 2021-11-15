Decentraland Price Tops $3.20 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00005003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $5.81 billion and $2.03 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00221850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00087124 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,002,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,921,791 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

