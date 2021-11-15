Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.96). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.