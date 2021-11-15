DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 197.1% higher against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,218.59 or 1.00263657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.80 or 0.07094172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

