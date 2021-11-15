Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

