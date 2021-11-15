Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $65,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.00 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.