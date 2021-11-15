DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Tops $149.77 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $149.77 million and approximately $548,125.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00008949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00071202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00095829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,325.56 or 1.00304889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.27 or 0.07117212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.