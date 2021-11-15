Dero Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $23.38 or 0.00036958 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $257.11 million and $2.26 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,268.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.70 or 0.07180021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00415126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.69 or 0.01048998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00086290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00420180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00273713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00246298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,995,656 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

