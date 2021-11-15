Desjardins Comments on Power Co. of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POW. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.25.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$42.38 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.11 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62. The company has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

