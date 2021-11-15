Desjardins Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

