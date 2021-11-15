Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy Sells 24,984 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 24,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $199,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DXLG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. 742,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,915. The stock has a market cap of $536.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.