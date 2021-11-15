Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 809

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 637.99 ($8.34) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 666.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 663.77. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

